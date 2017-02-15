Donald Trump’s executive order to re-evaluate immigration and refugee policy and practices was signed on January 27th. Immediately, the order was rebranded by the public as the ‘Travel Ban’ or the ‘Muslim Ban.’ Chaos ensued. There was little to no preparation for the executive order to actually be executed. Families were left in immigration purgatory, visas were canceled, and protests erupted at airports across the world.
Shortly thereafter, a federal judge stopped the order. Executive power was checked and balanced by the judiciary branch.
Still, the effect on the US (and yes, our economy) loomed. It was bad PR in a PR-savvy industry. Almost overnight, flight aggregators saw a downturn in searches to the US from abroad. Citizens of the world made it clear that they were rethinking visits to America. There was still a chance that it was just posturing — something akin to a spike in searches about how to move to Canada on November 9th — but the tea leaves seemed to read a little differently this time. It’s a lot easier to change a trip than it is to move a family.
I’m interested* to know what Upon Further Review and Whatitiz73 think about this information.
*not really
They stopped getting paid?
I think the sample size is ludicrously small.
Lets see a trend and not cherry pick numbers.
“It is hard to separate the ban completely from other factors currently affecting travel to America. The dollar has strengthened against currencies such as the euro and the yuan since the election, making it more expensive to visit the United States. And, as Mr Trump is broadly unpopular in much of the world, some people were probably already thinking twice about coming to America before the executive order was announced.”
People usually make international travel plans months in advance, so don’t pull a muscle patting yourselves on the back yet.
@Whatitiz73 I agree that the dollar’s strength has a modicum to play. But most people agree that Trump is the culprit since there’s nothing like this in the precedent. And everything started diving literally the week after.
Also this is about business travel primarily. And business travel is generally not booked out in advance. The vast majority of the people I know who travel for business (lawyers, doctors, scientist, filmmakers, travel writers, chefs, etc.) all travel pretty much at a moment’s notice. It’s more, ‘hey, we need you to go here tomorrow or next Monday’ than ‘hey, want to go to New York in 6 months.’ It comes from on high and you go when called. Obviously, of course, there’s business travel planned out in advance as well. But it’s not as far out as a lot of people think. And, yes, a lot of average tourists book their trips earlier — sometimes. In Europe a lot of travel is last-minute to get the best prices.
It’s all a lot more complicated and deeper than one way or the other.
@Zachary Johnston My wife travel 100k miles per year on average for work. Most of it domestic but usually with a few international trips in the mix. Most of these are 2-4 weeks out.
Our personal trips (vacations and so forth) are usually 4-8 weeks out. Mainly because of the business trip schedule uncertainty as it impacts our personal life. Rarely do we plan on anything several months in advance – I actually struggle thinking about how that works.
So is it “hard evidence” or complicated? The article you’re pulling the info from says it’s hard to tell…
Business travel is certainly booked in advance. Definitely not as far in advance as leisure, but plenty of businesses are glad to save a few thousand on an advance ticket purchase. There are plenty of professionals that don’t require booking at the drop of a hat and know they meet two or four times a year with suppliers, corporate offices, business partners, etc.
Professionals travel plans booked months in advance? What fucking business are you talking about? Traveling salesmen? Engineers and lawyers: most of their travel is on less than two weeks notice. I’m not even sure why I’m arguing this point.
We are gonna be due the YUUGEST BIGLYIEST recession.
Listen, I agree and the facts don’t lie. But here’s what they mean; the people who voted for Trump are probably the least likely to see tourism dollars. So while youre decrying his policies and who it affects, the people who voted for him are getting what they wanted. This won’t change anything. Find a way to make Trump look bad to the people who voted for him, not to each other as you high five and buttslap each other over how sick of a burn you got in on Trump.
Tourism dollars move into areas of the economy far removed from their initial expenditure.
As hotel rooms sit empty, people are laid off. They stop spending as much moving that impact outward.
As restaurants close, those people are also out of work, and the same thing happens.
More unemployed people means more competition for remaining jobs. Trump supporters are likely to be the last in line for these jobs since they tend to be the least employable (or willing to move to work as seen by his rust belt appeal).
Basically, because Trump and Trumpers are bad at economics, they’ll never really understand how people not spending money in the US is bad for the entire country, not just the tourist traps.
And every policy that Trump has forwarded is bad for the economy.
This one will hit closer to home and Trump supporters [money.cnn.com]
Hey, on the upside, there may be less obnoxious Brazilian tour groups roaming theme parks, chanting and screaming and cutting lines pretending they don’t know English.
I just want to say: this is a good discussion and civil. It’s appreciated.