Donnie Wahlberg Dropped A Massive Tip At Waffle House To Honor His ‘Queens’

07.13.17 2 Comments

New Kid on the Block/seasoned Blue Bloods detective Donnie Wahlberg repaid the staff that served him at a North Carolina Waffle House with a massive tip on Wednesday night. So how much was the tip? Wahlberg was happy to show off the gratuity online.

Wahlberg added a fat $2,000 tip to his billed $82.60 total. He showed his receipt (literally) and posed for a photo with the cheery looking staff. According to the Saw veteran, his respect for restaurant and pub workers comes from his upbringing. (Mind you, you should be nice to those folks either way.)

“My mom waited tables, and my dad tended bars– for years!” declared Wahlberg in the photo’s accompanying caption. “So, when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens! Thanks to the team at @wafflehouseofficial Charlotte, NC!”

On Facebook Live, Wahlberg shared eleven minutes of time direct (AND UNCUT *lightning strike*) from that Charlotte Waffle House. Tickets were given away, backstage passes were bestowed and a pleasant time was had by all. Showing off your tipping prowess online is considered tacky in some circles, but it seems like everyone involved was a-okay with how it worked ou.

