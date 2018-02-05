Are ‘Doritos For Women’ Really On The Way?

For some reason, the gender of our products, even the most unnecessary of products, matters to some people. And, leaving aside the absurdity of “brogurt” and pink tool kits, it can make sense… to a point. Women’s razors tend to have more surface area than men’s because women are shaving less sharply angular sections of skin, for example.
But these “Doritos for women” that everyone is buzzing about, are they really a thing? Not quite. At least not the way the story is being told so far. If you believe the headlines, we’re just a few short weeks away from Slim Ranch Doritos with pink bags:
And, needless to say, many on Twitter were not enthused about the Ladyritos:
They’re not as funny as regular Doritos, but at least they cost 77% of the regular price.
Are you assuming the gender of chips? That’s pretty transchipphobic of you guys
I’m quite upset about #LadyDoritos because I want to hear the show we’re watching, but I guess my wife and I will just have to fight about the volume of the TV now. #ThanksDoritobama
I like eating like a pig and licking the dorito dust off my fingers… like I lick the butter off the popcorn bag. My cat doesn’t judge me…