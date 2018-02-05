Are ‘Doritos For Women’ Really On The Way?

Shutterstock

For some reason, the gender of our products, even the most unnecessary of products, matters to some people. And, leaving aside the absurdity of “brogurt” and pink tool kits, it can make sense… to a point. Women’s razors tend to have more surface area than men’s because women are shaving less sharply angular sections of skin, for example.

But these “Doritos for women” that everyone is buzzing about, are they really a thing? Not quite. At least not the way the story is being told so far. If you believe the headlines, we’re just a few short weeks away from Slim Ranch Doritos with pink bags:

And, needless to say, many on Twitter were not enthused about the Ladyritos:

Good news, ladies. We got a female Colonel Sanders and Doritos that don’t crunch, so feminism is cancelled. We’ve achieved equality. — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) February 5, 2018

I'm sorry Doritos to make what for who now https://t.co/4wErOkrhd8 — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) February 5, 2018

In response to Doritos lady friendly crisps I shall be eating the biggest crisps I can find crunching really loudly burping and carrying a packet of crisps as a handbag — kate ford (@kateford76) February 5, 2018