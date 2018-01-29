The Dr. Pepper-Snapple And Keurig-Green Mountain Merger Will Create A New Beverage Industry Giant

#Money #Business #Coffee #Soda #Drinks
News & Culture Writer
01.29.18

Getty Image

If Fox News personality Sean Hannity and his fans thought their Keurig boycott last November would have a lasting effect on the company’s prospects, they were mistaken. That’s because Keurig Green Mountain just announced a massive new merger with fellow beverage conglomerate Dr Pepper Snapple that, as Forbes reports, will “create a beverage behemoth with $11 billion in pro-forma annual revenue.”

According to a press release, the new company Keurig Dr Pepper (or “KDP” for short) will possess “a portfolio of iconic consumer brands and unrivaled distribution capability to reach virtually every point-of-sale in North America.” Said portfolio includes Dr Pepper, 7UP, Snapple, A&W, Mott’s, Sunkist, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, the popular Keurig coffee system, and “more than 75 owned, licensed and partner brands” used by the latter. As for the Dr Pepper Snapple shareholders, whose newfound position is a direct result of the company board’s “unanimous” decision to approve the merger, they “will receive $103.75 per share in a special cash dividend and retain 13% of the combined company.”

In a statement, Keurig CEO Bob Gamgort (who, as Forbes notes, will become KDP’s chief executive) said the merger “will create a new scale beverage company which addresses today’s consumer needs.” The precise “needs” he was referring to here weren’t entirely clear. Even so, Dr Pepper President and CEO Larry Young (who will join KDP’s board) celebrated the news as an opportunity to “provide the highest-quality hot and cold beverages to satisfy every consumer throughout the day.” There’s also the fact that, per Forbes‘ conclusion, “shares of Dr Pepper Snapple surged” as high as 42 percent after the announcement.

(Via Forbes)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Money#Business#Coffee#Soda#Drinks
TAGSBUSINESSCOFFEEDR PEPPERDRINKSkeurigmoneySODA

How Music Connects Us

How MGMT Overcame Writer’s Block, Self-Doubt, And Donald Trump To Make ‘Little Dark Age’

How MGMT Overcame Writer’s Block, Self-Doubt, And Donald Trump To Make ‘Little Dark Age’

01.29.18 5 hours ago
Ranking The Best 2018 Grammy Performances, From Kesha To Kendrick Lamar

Ranking The Best 2018 Grammy Performances, From Kesha To Kendrick Lamar

01.29.18 6 hours ago 4 Comments
The Case For Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’ As The Grammys 2018 Album Of The Year

The Case For Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’ As The Grammys 2018 Album Of The Year

01.26.18 3 days ago 2 Comments
Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

01.25.18 4 days ago
Why The Grammys Need To Bring Back Female-Specific Rap Categories

Why The Grammys Need To Bring Back Female-Specific Rap Categories

01.24.18 5 days ago 10 Comments
SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

01.22.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP