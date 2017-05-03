Your Newest Dream Job Lets You Travel The US Drinking Canned Wine

If you’re at your wits end in the office and ready for a new adventure, we may have found just the job for you. But you’ll have to act quickly because this hip company is only accepting applications for another four days. Your title — Canbassador/Marketing Assistant. Your role: travel the U.S.A. promoting wine from a van! What could be better?

Let’s dig a little deeper…

We're eating and drinking our way through Texas, and pouring a few cans while we're at it. Come say hi, link in profile to where you can find us. #pinkiesdown #seeyououtthere #texasforever P:@nicoleg11 A post shared by Union Wine Co. (@unionwinecompany) on Feb 2, 2017 at 5:34pm PST

Union Wine Company is looking for an individual to join their “Road Trip Events team.” Among the products you would promote is Underwood Wine in a Can, which we called the drink of summer last year. It looks like you would also spend some time slanging booze out of the company’s 1972 Citroën mobile wine bar at music festivals, store openings, and other outdoor events. Perfect.