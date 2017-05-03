Why The Band Train Went Into The Wine-Making Biz

Your Newest Dream Job Lets You Travel The US Drinking Canned Wine

05.03.17 1 hour ago

If you’re at your wits end in the office and ready for a new adventure, we may have found just the job for you. But you’ll have to act quickly because this hip company is only accepting applications for another four days. Your title — Canbassador/Marketing Assistant. Your role: travel the U.S.A. promoting wine from a van! What could be better?

Let’s dig a little deeper…

Union Wine Company is looking for an individual to join their “Road Trip Events team.” Among the products you would promote is Underwood Wine in a Can, which we called the drink of summer last year. It looks like you would also spend some time slanging booze out of the company’s 1972 Citroën mobile wine bar at music festivals, store openings, and other outdoor events. Perfect.

Around The Web

TAGSdream jobsDRINKSJOBSwine

Innovative Minds

How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

05.01.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
The Best Documentaries About Innovators In STEM

The Best Documentaries About Innovators In STEM

05.01.17 2 days ago
Cool Toys That Will Inspire Kids To Devote Their Lives To STEM

Cool Toys That Will Inspire Kids To Devote Their Lives To STEM

05.01.17 2 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP