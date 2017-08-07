This Sweet Job Interview Includes Traveling The World Drinking Scotch

Shutterstock

Job come. Jobs go. We get hired, work hard, move on, then scramble to get resumes ready and draft convincing cover letters to get new jobs. It’s an annoying part of modern life, full of uninspired motions and boring hoops to jump. Realizing this, some companies are jettisoning the archaic job applications process for something little more fun.

Grant’s Whisky is one such brand. They’re eager to send you around the world drinking whisky as part of the application process. The company has started a campaign you can apply for now, by simply coming up with a three ingredient cocktail, taking a photo of said cocktail, and posting it up on your Instagram or Facebook page with the hashtag #GrantsInterview. From there, they will select 20 people to fly to Scotland and visit the Grant’s Distillery in Dufftown for a mixer. The mixer will be a set of challenges designed to weed job applicants down to a final three. And that’s when things get really interesting.