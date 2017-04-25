How To Keep Up Your Cold Brew Habit Without Spending $5 Per Day On It

Courtesy of Dripo

I have an iced coffee addiction. Well, maybe addiction is too strong a word, it’s more like an obsession really. I love all kinds of coffee, but I really really love cold coffee the best. Cold brew is the pinnacle of the iced coffee hierarchy, natch, but the stuff tends to run on the expensive side. So, say I like to drink coffee every day (I do), and that I like to drink cold brew every day (I do).

A standard cup of cold brew from a place like Stumptown, Intelligentsia, Blue Bottle — or even Starbucks these days — runs close to $5. Extrapolating that out, if I bought a cup of it every single day, that’s $35 a week, $140 a month and about $1,680 a year. Basically, the same price as my car payment. Little financial insight into my life: There’s no way in hell I should be spending that much on iced coffee.

What’s the alternative? I wake up extremely early to be up for EST — coffee is a must, and good coffee is a necessity because I like to enjoy my life. Which leaves me making coffee at home. But refrigerating brewed coffee only gets you so far, the taste gap between cold coffee, even from my prized Melitta pour over, and cold brew itself, is large.

That’s because iced coffee is generally brewed with hot water and then cooled down, whereas cold brew is made with cold water itself. That’s part of why the flavor is so different; it extracts natural flavors and aromatics without getting any of the bitterness and acidity that heat can bring. But making cold brew tends to take forever and require all sorts of enormous, complicated contraptions with tubes or cheesecloth or the kind of barrel that would barely fit into my one bedroom Silver Lake apartment.

These processes can take days to brew, which frankly isn’t worth it. Not even close.