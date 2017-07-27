Scott Downing for Cadillac

On a scale from one to ten, with one being the worst and ten the best, how good of a driver do you think you are? Without thinking of how your backseat driving parents might grade you — what’s your gut say? My gut told me I was an eight out of ten. After all, I like to think I’m a good driver — cautious, considerate and in control. A real pro.

Then I went to the Cadillac V-Performance Academy, a high-octane driver training program designed to teach drivers how to master the company’s most powerful cars, and quickly realized that the ‘how-good-of-a-driver-are-you?’ scale might be flawed. Actually, it might need to be tossed out completely.

But I’m getting ahead of myself. Let’s start at the beginning.

Cadillac invited me to the southwestern desert of Nevada to drive their 464 horsepower ATS-V and their 640 horsepower CTS-V (for perspective, an entry level Camry, for example, has 178 horsepower). For a long time I’ve had a secret desire to be a ten-out-of-ten, totally in command, amazing driver — and more primally, to press my foot against the gas pedal of a powerful machine and feel the resulting force reverberate through my body — so obviously I accepted their invitation.

But before going over 100 mph on a track, the trip required a 270-mile road trip from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. The last time I took that trip I was crammed in the back of a friend’s old sedan — needless to say I didn’t have wonderful memories of the drive. However, I did recall how beautiful the journey through the California desert was and was persuaded to give it another go after learning I’d get to drive myself in three different Cadillac vehicles along the way.

Scott Downing for Cadillac