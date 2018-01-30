How Will Police Decide Who Is Too High To Drive?

#Marijuana #Crime
01.30.18 12 hours ago 3 Comments

Increasingly, marijuana is becoming legal across the country — either for medical use or to relax with a few episodes of The Good Place. But driving under the influence isn’t just for alcoholics; it’s for anybody who’s consumed mind-altering substances that impairs their ability to make quick decisions and observe their environment. In other words, getting high might be legal but getting behind the wheel while high isn’t (nor should it be).

One problem: Actually proving a driver is too high to drive, legally, is tougher than you might think. Unlike alcohol, there’s no breathalyzer test that you can take to definitively prove if someone is high as a kite or stone sober. Nor do most field impairment tests really help officers determine somebody is “too high to drive.” It’s possible to test blood or urine for signs of THC, but these tests reveal consumption across a span of 30 days. There are breathalyzers in the works that will detect THC levels, but none of them have made it to the market.

Until technology and policing catches up with the law, “driving while high” is going to be a serious issue. Leaving it up to police discretion is going to open the doors for race, gender, and financial bias to creep in.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Marijuana#Crime
TAGSCrimeMARIJUANApolice

How Music Connects Us

How MGMT Overcame Writer’s Block, Self-Doubt, And Donald Trump To Make ‘Little Dark Age’

How MGMT Overcame Writer’s Block, Self-Doubt, And Donald Trump To Make ‘Little Dark Age’

01.29.18 2 days ago
Ranking The Best 2018 Grammy Performances, From Kesha To Kendrick Lamar

Ranking The Best 2018 Grammy Performances, From Kesha To Kendrick Lamar

01.29.18 2 days ago 7 Comments
The Case For Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’ As The Grammys 2018 Album Of The Year

The Case For Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’ As The Grammys 2018 Album Of The Year

01.26.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

01.25.18 6 days ago
Why The Grammys Need To Bring Back Female-Specific Rap Categories

Why The Grammys Need To Bring Back Female-Specific Rap Categories

01.24.18 7 days ago 10 Comments
SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

01.22.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP