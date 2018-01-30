How Will Police Decide Who Is Too High To Drive?

Increasingly, marijuana is becoming legal across the country — either for medical use or to relax with a few episodes of The Good Place. But driving under the influence isn’t just for alcoholics; it’s for anybody who’s consumed mind-altering substances that impairs their ability to make quick decisions and observe their environment. In other words, getting high might be legal but getting behind the wheel while high isn’t (nor should it be).
One problem: Actually proving a driver is too high to drive, legally, is tougher than you might think. Unlike alcohol, there’s no breathalyzer test that you can take to definitively prove if someone is high as a kite or stone sober. Nor do most field impairment tests really help officers determine somebody is “too high to drive.” It’s possible to test blood or urine for signs of THC, but these tests reveal consumption across a span of 30 days. There are breathalyzers in the works that will detect THC levels, but none of them have made it to the market.
Until technology and policing catches up with the law, “driving while high” is going to be a serious issue. Leaving it up to police discretion is going to open the doors for race, gender, and financial bias to creep in.
Open a bag of cheetos. If they can wait longer than five seconds before digging in they’re good to drive.
They take a class. An officer in Cobb County Georgia has publicly claimed that the four hour course he took makes him more accurate than the blood test they give upon arrest. I love that my tax dollars go to so many settlements.
they do the same with speeding. they’re “trained” to calculate speed and distance based on counting between road markers. i was in court fighting a ticket and watched another ticket citation being enforced because the officer said he was able to determine the woman driving the opposite direction was over the speed limit, without actually clocking her with the gun.
that’s the kind of math a physicist or geometry teacher would need a minute to think on, and cops are allowed to just eyeball it.