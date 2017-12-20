You may find yourself reaching for Dunkin Donuts while trapped in hangover hell, but a new pair-up offering from the coffee giant might put you in that position in the first place. (Please drink responsibly. All that good stuff.)

Dunkin Donuts has teamed with Wormtown Brewery of Worcester, Massachusetts for a limited edition beer with a coffee-inspired flavor. The “DDark Roasted Brew” (those back-to-back Ds are intentional) is billed as a “decadent stout-style beer” and it’s been brewed to celebrate the winter solstice. MassLive notes that the Dunkin-Wormtown creation will be tapped on December 21st at roughly 11:28 a.m. to sync up with the solstice and a big ol’ ceremony comes with it.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Dunkin’ Donuts on our latest beer,” beamed Wormtown head brewer Scott Drake on the collaboration. “We’re confident this beer is going to be an instant favorite for New Englanders this holiday season, and the fact that we’re able to give back to Worcester-area families through this partnership just makes it that much better.”

Both Wormtown and local Dunkin franchise owner Rob Branca have pledged to donate $11,500 to the Worcester Food Bank as part of the launch.

Here’s the bummer news. If you’re craving this brand of beer (trumpeted as the first to be brewed with Dunkin Donuts dark roast beans), you’ll have to be willing to travel if you’re not in Worcester. The DDark Roasted Brew is a regional promotion and isn’t slated to leave the borders of Massachusetts in any capacity. The upside to that is that Dunkin has started a trend in 2017 of embracing Drunkin Donuts. Earlier this year, Dunkin partnered with Catawba Brewing Company to create Dunkin’ Punkin’ Brown Ale. That was a regional offer, but it seems to signal that the chain is getting increasingly comfortable dipping a toe into the booze game.

(Via MassLive)