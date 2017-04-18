East Coast Vs West Coast Desserts

Dunkin’ and Oreos Are Making A Very Delicious Baby

04.18.17 29 mins ago

Uproxx

If you’ve ever dreamed of taking your Dunkin’ Donuts coffee on the go (and in cookie form), then your dreams have finally, finally come through. After a brief courtship and (hopefully) an easy labor, Dunkin’ and Nabisco are pleased to announce that, yes, friends, they’ve had a baby. (and it’s not Oreos’ first!)

What does that baby look (and more importantly taste) like? Well, we don’t know the answer to the second question yet — the cookie’s not out — but according to Grub Street, the usual white filling (no one’s ever going to convince us it’s vanilla; it’s white flavor and that’s all there is to it) has been replaced by Dunkin’s signature mocha flavor and will satisfy all your flavor cravings, if not your caffeine needs. (Although, how great would that be? Forget caffeine pills and big-ass lattes! Get your Jessie Spano on by eating cookies until you literally pass out!)

Here’s a pic of the packaging:

Coming Soon! Limited Edition Dunkin' Donuts Mocha Oreo! #thejunkfoodaisle

A post shared by The Junk Food Aisle (@thejunkfoodaisle) on

