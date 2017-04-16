Shutterstock

Obviously, Easter is a holiday based around religion. But, to many vile pagans it’s just a day to get together with family and eat a ton of ham, maybe a few Peeps, and a handful of Cadbury Crème Eggs (in no particular order). Sometimes family time can be stressful though. You can only listen to Aunt Martha’s bunion-themed tales for so long before you decide to hit the bottle.

This year, instead of grabbing for a loose jug of vodka, try one of these delicious, Easter-themed cocktails:

El Silencio Espadin Mezcal

You might not immediately think of mescal when you think of Easter-themed cocktails. But, since Cinco De Mayo is just around the corner, the second most famous Mexican spirit is the perfect mixed drink base. Combine it with Licor 43. Crème de cacao, heavy cream, and an egg white for a creamy springtime cocktail.

Ingredients: