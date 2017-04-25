You Should Probably Read This Before Scraping The Mold Off Your Bread

Shutterstock

What’s your stance on moldy bread? Do you eat it with relish (after cutting off the moldy part, of course, you’re not an animal) or do you take a look at the green fuzz, scrunch up your face and immediately toss the whole loaf in the garbage, even though your parents would be so, so ashamed of you for being a wasteful cretin? If you’re in the former camp, we’ve got some bad news for you, so put down the slice of bread that’s quickly turning a nice mossy color and step away from the kitchen table.

Because people still aren’t sure whether moldy bread is cool to eat, evidenced by the fact that someone sent in a question to NPR about the subject, the public radio behemoth went out and got some answers. And after speaking to food experts, they learned that eating moldy bread is really, really bad for you. Yes, even if you cut off the moldy parts, that already assumed.

From NPR:

“We don’t recommend cutting mold off of bread, because it’s a soft food,” says Marianne Gravely, a senior technical information specialist for the United States Department of Agriculture. “With soft food, it’s very easy for the roots [of the mold], or the tentacles, or whatever creepy word you want to use, to penetrate” deeper into the food.

But wait, there’s more: