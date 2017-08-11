This Map Shows Where To Eat Chicken & Waffles On The Eclipse’s ‘Path Of Totality’

#Solar Eclipse 2017 #Food
08.11.17 1 hour ago

Uproxx

There’s nothing like a total solar eclipse to work up an appetite. Especially if you’re traveling any distance to take in the rare celestial event, you want to know where you can get a solid, life-affirming meal after watching the sun briefly blotted out from the sky. Fortunately, great minds think alike, and several maps have been put together that find out where chicken, waffles, and the path of totality overlap.

Taber Andrew Bain mapped Zaxby’s and Bojangle’s locations that aligned with the path of totality, in case you are craving some crunchy fried chicken as the sun slowly reveals that all is still right with the world. The only problem is that those two chains don’t really follow the eclipse past Missouri. So what’s a hungry eclipse viewer to do?

