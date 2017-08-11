Uproxx

There’s nothing like a total solar eclipse to work up an appetite. Especially if you’re traveling any distance to take in the rare celestial event, you want to know where you can get a solid, life-affirming meal after watching the sun briefly blotted out from the sky. Fortunately, great minds think alike, and several maps have been put together that find out where chicken, waffles, and the path of totality overlap.

With 117 locations within the path of totality, Zaxby's is the place to go if you want to eat chicken during the eclipse (cc: @boyerweather) pic.twitter.com/0hGiYmEuHd — Taber Andrew Bain (@taber) August 10, 2017

Taber Andrew Bain mapped Zaxby’s and Bojangle’s locations that aligned with the path of totality, in case you are craving some crunchy fried chicken as the sun slowly reveals that all is still right with the world. The only problem is that those two chains don’t really follow the eclipse past Missouri. So what’s a hungry eclipse viewer to do?