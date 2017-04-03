How To Become A ‘Water Warrior’ With The Least Possible Effort

For years, I’ve presented myself as a friend to the environment. My social media profiles are littered with sustainability-based posts, and I’ve written dozens of articles on the subject. But that doesn’t mean that I’m any greener than the next person.
In fact, I’m probably worse. Sure, I drive a hybrid, but I also fly. A lot. I grow herbs and succulents, but I also take the longest showers known to man. At least twice a week, I forget clothes in the washing machine and have to rewash them because they turn mildewy. With a little positive spin, these are just the natural tradeoffs of “a guy doing his best” — but the fact is, I’ve known for a long time that I ought to do better. There’s nothing stopping me, no reasonable excuses… and yet, I haven’t ever truly made sustainability (on a personal, day-to-day, minute-to-minute basis) a priority.
With my home-state of California in the throes of a major drought (which is perpetual considering our population to rain ratio), I reached out to sustainability expert Evan Marks and his team at The Ecology Center in San Juan Capistrano. I asked them to throw as many water-related eco challenges at me as they dared. There was only one rule: They had to offer up changes that I could make in the matter of a day.
Here are the results, ranked by difficulty on a scale of 0-10:
Go Reusable
Save one gallon per single use plastic bottle: Every 20 oz packaged water bottle takes six-times the volume of the bottle to manufacture and transport. Reduce plastic waste, save water, and protect our oceans by using a reusable bottle instead. Make a bigger impact by carrying all of your to-go food and beverages in reusable containers.
On its face, this seemed like a breeze. I work from home and drink out of glassware. I almost never buy plastic bottles. But as I read over this tip, I realized that the crew at The Ecology Center also wanted me to bring Tupperware to restaurants when I ordered to-go food. Difficult? Not really. Embarrassing? For sure. And herein lies another quandary: Will we take the extra step for the environment, even if it makes us feel like a weirdo?
I complied by bringing Tupperware to my favorite taco shop and having them drop my meal in that. Did I get raised eyebrows? Sure. But by my count, I saved aluminum from the wrapping, paper from the bag (and napkins, because I brought cloth), and all of the water that it takes to produce those items.
DIFFICULTY RATING: 3.5
Good tips. Never really thought of bringing your own tupperware for carry out. I’ll try that.
Funny story, in Berlin there is actually a water surplus, i.e. the population is too good at conserving water. And, as a by product, this year the local government actually asked the citizens to use more water because the reservoirs were too full and more prone to oxidation and, thereby, algae growth. That’s a definite only in Germany thing.
God, I love Germany.
I like the “I’m a smarter engineer than the people that made this toilet, I’m going to change how it operates” approach.
It’s pretty well documented that toilets use too much water.
My toilets use 1.4 gallons per flush as it is. Putting a brick in it would represent a nearly 20% decrease. If the engineers at the toilet companies think that 1.1 gallons is sufficient, why didn’t they design it that way? Do they own stock in my local water supplier?
I looked for studies saying toilets use too much water, and couldn’t find any, btw. Maybe it’s just moderately documented.
Aren’t all new toilets 1.0 gallons per flush?
@Holodigm — you’re right about that. I’m definitely talking about the old school ones.
@Fartakiss I should have clarified that my toilet is older, but this details some typical toilet tank volumes. I don’t think it was always the most scientific thing. I suppose it also depends on toilet paper usage. [www.conserveh2o.org]
I for one applaud Fartakiss for defending the honor of the unsung toilet engineer.
Difficulty rating, 0-10, Californian-that-doesn’t-give-a-shit-about-the-drought edition:
Go Reusable, 5.0 – A smart, cheap person would already be doing half of this. Instead of buying a 35-pack of bottled water from Costco, I bought a one gallon jug from Ralph’s for 99 cents and fill that up every day. That jug saves me at ten dollars a week. But bringing tupperware to restaurants? That’s just weird; not to mention nearly all the tupperware I have is too small for restaurant leftovers, and I’m not going to spend the money on buying more.
Use A Bucket, 7.0 – it makes sense for a garden, but I don’t have a garden. That leaves linens and swimsuits, which makes zero sense. I already throw swimsuits and towels and tablecloths in with my regular laundry, which is already using a load’s worth of water, so there’s no actual conservation. And no way I’m cleaning my bedsheets in a bucket.
Eat Less Meat, 11.0 – Saying “eat less meat” in our household gets you a nice steaming plate of fuuuuuuuuuuuuuck youuuuuuuuuuuu, homes. Alfalfa is the most water-intensive crop in California, I’ll just (continue to) not eat that.
Power Down, 4.5 – it depends on the appliance, really. I use the blender and the Keurig nearly every day, but those aren’t difficult to leave unplugged. TV system is a complex system of cords though, and my desktop PC’s main purpose is as my Plex server (used often while I work). Turning lights off, though? Super easy.
Turn Off The Tap, 1.0 – It’s a no-brainer for brushing teeth, and the inconvenience of doing so while washing dishes is marginal. I’m already doing these things most of the time just out of habit.
Brick It, 1.5 – You gotta go find a brick or fill a bottle with sand, so there’s a little bit of effort. But honestly, I’ll end up doing this just because it’s a cool idea (and as stated, I don’t give a shit about the drought).
All in all, for anyone who pays their own water bill it’s in their own best interest to use as little water as possible. And if you don’t care about the bill but want to save the environment, convert your house to solar – that sweet, sweet panel energy is 100% water free.
@Holodigm : I thought you were going to just snark the hell out of that but…I actually really dug it. It was funny and honest and we are, mostly, in agreement.
A completely sensible list. Although, if you’re eating a lot of meat and dairy (cow), then you’re eating a lot of alfalfa (cow food).
A lot has been written about the effect of household water conservation on water usage as a whole, as in, whether it even has much of an effect. Studies have been made that estimate household water usage at between 4 and 20% of total water usage in California – a pretty large variance dependant, I suspect, on who is paying for the information. Whatever article you read will, of course, use the stat that most effectively defends the writers point of view. However, if it’s 4%, then bricks in toilets and buckets in showers are doing effectively nothing but making someone feel better about themselves. Meanwhile, there are farmers intentionally wasting millions of gallons every year for fear of having their rations cut if they use less.
Having said that, your point on alfalfa is correct, in that it requires a tremendous amount of water, and maybe shouldn’t be grown in a drought region. The same can be said for many other California crops, like almonds and the idiotic corn for ethanol.
@Fingers Sounds like it’s my civic duty to eat the cows that are eating the alfalfa!
Seriously though, you hit the nail on the head as to why I don’t care about the drought and water preservation. Residential water consumption is a very minor contributor, so asking everyone to cut their usage by 25% ain’t gonna do squat (especially for apartment-dwellers like myself with no yard and no garden). Farming is a huge majority of the water usage, and country clubs’/golf courses’ water is mostly for cosmetic purposes. To not ask anything of them makes this water conservation campaign effectively stillborn/DOA/whatevermetaphoryouwanttouse. As much as I LOVE almonds, I’d be more willing to pay more (as a result of supply reductions via water cutbacks) than put up with being waste-shamed for my 6 minute…okay, 15 minute…showers.
You wanna talk about saving plastic water bottles? I drink right outta a gallon jug and refill it with sinkwater for months before replacing it.
As for eating less meat:
@Vice4Life I still love this comment.