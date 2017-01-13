Skip McDonald’s And Learn How To Make Your Own Delicious Egg McMuffin

McDonald’s Egg McMuffin is a cornerstone of the brand’s breakfast menu. In fact, the entire McDonald’s breakfast business was built on the back of a humble sandwich of American cheese, egg, and ham on a English muffin. It’s simple. It’s cheap. It’s kinda delicious.
I live outside the USA and McDonald’s around the world aren’t known for having breakfast consistently. Over the years, whenever I feel a little homesick (yes, even for McDonald’s breakfast), I’ve taken to whipping up my own version. Naturally, I add a few personal touches here and there. Overall the recipe is basically the Egg McMuffin taken up a notch, without the shame of going into every McDonald’s in the city and asking if they serve breakfast yet.
Plus, when you make a chain restaurant dish with top shelf ingredients, it tastes better and doesn’t leave you feeling quite as guilty.
What in the bloody hell is this article? Jesus. Here’s a faster way to do all of this: Scramble 3 eggs in a latte mug, throw in some spinach and chicken sausage and cook for 3 mins in microwave. Use BAYS ENGLISH MUFFINS ONLY AND EVER. Toast those badboys in the toaster and you’re out the door in under 5 mins total.
Good god, I need to start “writing” for this website if this is all it takes.
I also do a version like this:
Thomas English muffins in the toaster (add some mayo and sometimes butter)
Beat an egg into a wide dish or cup and microwave it for 35 secs or so.
Slap on cheese and lunch meat ham and good to go!
Or you know if you prefer the traditional egg mcmuffin
Easier said than done! (it’s all about time)