Christmas is just days away! For those of you who haven’t adopted this superior-gift-giving Secret Santa technique and, as a result, still have a list of names to buy for, why not pick up a few gifts with the environment in mind?

Here are a few affordable and environmentally-friendly gift ideas that can be fun, stylish, and do a good job taking care of our planet at the same time.

Reusable Water Bottle

By now, it’s safe to assume most everyone has heard about the giant garbage patch that’s adrift in the ocean. And if we humans don’t change our habits, there will be more plastic than fish in the ocean in just a few decades. One of the biggest culprits is water bottles, which are so popular now they’ve been outselling soda in recent years, and all those leftover containers are adding to our massive plastic dilemma.

The good news is that reusable water bottles are everywhere, from the stylish Love Bottle, which is made with recycled glass, to more robust options like the Lifesaver Liberty, which has a built-in filtration system for the outdoorsy-types. And, of course, there are an abundance of more conventional (and affordable) options that are designed for durability. All of which can go a long way in reducing the amount of plastic that makes its way to our ecosystem.

Also, this also applies to all you coffee fanatics out there, too.

