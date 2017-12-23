These European Christmas Markets Will Make You Want To Change Your Holiday Plans

#Holidays 2016 #Travel #Christmas
and 12.23.17 23 hours ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

December is a good time to fly to Europe. If you didn’t catch a deal on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, you can still catch some off-season dates before Christmas and New Year’s. That means cheap flights, less people, and affordable accommodation. (Also, has anyone noticed how strong the dollar is to the Euro right now?)

One of the best reasons to hit up Europe this month is the proliferation of Christmas markets across the continent. You’ll be able to gorge yourself on mulled wines, spicy cakes, fire roasted salmon, and an endless array of cured meats.

Below are some of our favorite Christmas markets around the continent that are worth the short daylight hours, cold weather, and a 6-9 hour flight across the Atlantic.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Holidays 2016#Travel#Christmas
TAGSChristmasCHRISTMAS MARKETSEUROPEholidays 2016TRAVEL

Best Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 3 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 4 days ago 47 Comments
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP