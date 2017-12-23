Getty Image

December is a good time to fly to Europe. If you didn’t catch a deal on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, you can still catch some off-season dates before Christmas and New Year’s. That means cheap flights, less people, and affordable accommodation. (Also, has anyone noticed how strong the dollar is to the Euro right now?)

One of the best reasons to hit up Europe this month is the proliferation of Christmas markets across the continent. You’ll be able to gorge yourself on mulled wines, spicy cakes, fire roasted salmon, and an endless array of cured meats.

Below are some of our favorite Christmas markets around the continent that are worth the short daylight hours, cold weather, and a 6-9 hour flight across the Atlantic.