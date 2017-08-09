The Story Of A Fake Instagram Star Who Was Invented To Prove A Point

Shutterstock

For some reason, this sells less bathing suits than that picture of a model’s back looking out of an infinity pool.

Not that long ago, my husband and I were driving in West Hollywood, and we passed Paul Smith’s Instagram famous pink walls. A crowd of people were milling around the parking lot.

“What’s going on there?” David asked. “What are they waiting in line for?”

“Oh nothing,” I said. “They’re just waiting to take pictures in front of that wall.”

“Why?”

“It’s like a famous Instagram shot.”

“Famous for what?”

“Being a spot to Instagram,” I said realizing that I was entering into a dangerous Catch-22 conversation loop. People instagram themselves in front of the Paul Smith wall because it’s famous on Instagram and it’s famous on Instagram because people instagram themselves in front of it. Where the chicken and the egg start… I really have no idea. Instagram can be a really weird place.

🌸🌷🌺💋 #paulsmith #pinkwall A post shared by Alana Boden (@alanaboden) on Aug 9, 2017 at 9:55am PDT