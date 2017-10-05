New York Food And Wine Festival

Fall is harvest season. That means it’s a great time to hit up food and drink festivals across America. Fresh crops are filling up farmer’s markets and brews are ready to be tapped. All across the country there are festivals popping up — temporary temples to all that amazing food and tasty tipple. It’s also that time of year when the weather’s a little cooler and the food a little heftier. The perfect time to bulk up for that long and cold winter.

We’ve assembled a list of some of the best food and drink festivals happening around the country this month. They’re sure to tempt your senses, fill your stomachs, and maybe get you a little tipsy along the way. Let’s dive in!

BEIGNET FEST NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA — October 7th

#beignetfries #beignetfest #nolalife #yum A post shared by Amy Boyle Collins (@beignetfest) on Aug 25, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

The beignet is the cornerstone of NOLA’s culinary scene. It’s a dollop of fried dough dusted with powdered sugar. It’s simple, delicate, and delicious. So, it’s not surprising beignet lovers created a the Beignet Fest to celebrate this great confection.

From ten AM to six PM this Saturday, food and drink vendors will line up at the New Orleans City Park Festival Grounds to celebrate all things beignet — along with other great New Orlean’s staples and plenty of drinks.