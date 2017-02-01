Renegade Restaurant Locol Hopes To Change Fast Food Forever

If Fast Food Wasn’t Bad Enough, Now We Have Poison Packaging To Worry About

02.01.17 1 hour ago

Shutterstock

Fast food is a huge part of American food culture (on so many levels). From street truck tacos to late-night burgers with fries, we love all things salty, greasy, and fattening — even if we know they’ll cost us later. Now, a new study suggests that we might be paying for our binges in more ways than one.

Recent research found that a lot of fast food wrappers and containers contain a chemical known to lead to deadly forms of cancers (kidney and testicular), heart disease, thyroid disease, pregnancy-induced hypertension, and ulcerative colitis — just to name a few. These chemicals are also proven to interfere with children’s vaccinations.

Fluorinated chemicals [or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs and PFOAs)] are literally everywhere. Studies have shown that every single American shows at least trace signs of these chemicals. You might recognize them as the nasty chemicals behind the DuPont class action lawsuit when perfluorooctanoic acid was found in the water supply of a West Virginia town near their teflon plant. DuPont lost that case.

In the wake of that landmark win, US manufacturers agreed to phase the chemicals out of food packaging by 2011 and everything by 2015. You know where this is going?

Getty Image

TAGSFAST FOODFOODhealthsafetystudy

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 months ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP