Patrick Hughes

February is here and that means stores are bogged down with Valentine’s swag. For some, this is a source of supreme agitation, but plenty of others are warmed by the holiday — down with all the fuzzy energy of love. Cheesy as it may sound, a lot of us love the crap out of love. And, we aren’t necessarily partnered or awash in long stem roses, either. We may not even be terribly romantic. We just feed off of the vibes spawned by mutual admiration and caring.

Photographer Patrick Hughes is one of these “love lovers” and his work is a celebratory testament to the positivity he experiences at music festivals. Drawn to the high energy of the festival scene, Hughes works to capture his subject’s joy in his snaps. That may mean a singular moment when the corner of a woman’s mouth turns up in a wry smile or a fire dancer raises an eyebrow in a salute. It can be an impulsive kiss or a head laid gently on the shoulder of a friend as dusk settles around them.

Regardless of whether it’s a candid moment or a person showboating for the camera, Hughes longs to shoot magic. And, he does so more often than not. His photos make festivals feel like the epicenter of glee, and you want to be part of the scene.

We spoke with Hughes this week about his “Faces of Festivals” project and how it gave his work a sense of meaning from which he previously felt divorced. We were also keen to gather insight into his gear and what draws him to a shot. He isn’t the first festival photographer to talk about the energy of the events, but he was the first to tell Uproxx about it with such a deep reverence and happiness.

We might have a small crush on him. But, that’s probably just us getting hyped on Valentine’s Day.

Patrick Hughes

How did you get started in photography?

When I was only 15 years old, my grandfather, who has now passed, gave me this old film camera to mess around with. He was thinking maybe I could have some fun with it. So, I took some film classes in school. I wasn’t really too into it. I was more into music and messing around with guitar and stuff. It wasn’t until I was about 19 or 20 that I really started to pick up a camera again. In the digital world, I felt I was getting to progress more with my style. From there, it was trying to pick up gigs, get to shows, have some fun, and photograph some music. I started doing the festivals in 2011, and at the time, I was just photographing whatever. I felt like my photos were pretty meaningless. Any decent photo I had of a musician I felt was pretty pointless because there were always 20 other photographers at any of these festivals photographing the same thing.

I felt like I needed to come up with an idea that was something more substantial and something that I felt meant something more. I think it was at Electric Forrest in 2012, I took this one beautiful photo of a couple in a warm embrace and it just kind of like hit me right then. I was like, “That is what I need to be focusing on, all these amazing people, all these different walks of life you see at a lot of these events and everything in the music scene.” And from there it developed into this whole little thing I’ve been doing.

Is this what you call Faces of Festivals?

Yeah.