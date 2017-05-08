Is Your Food Fake?

Just in time for Memorial Day, Oreo has dropped its most explosive flavor yet. In recent years, the beloved cookie brand has released some really strange flavors including Swedish Fish, Peeps, Blueberry Pie, and even Limeade. Now, they’ve topped them all with the launch of Fire Work Oreos.

The makers of Marshmallow Crispy Oreos are adding sizzle with the candy of your youth: Pop Rocks. The same crackling, popping, mysterious candy that you absolutely can’t have while chugging Coca-Cola because you will immediately die.

If you didn’t already know, Oreo has something that they refer to as the “Wonder Vault.” It’s kind of like the Disney Vault, but instead of housing famous cartoons (and potentially the frozen head of Walt Disney), this “vault” was designed to pump out strange (and occasionally delicious) Oreo creations. Sometimes, the flavor choices end up a bit over the top and don’t really stay true to the Oreo flavors we all know and love.

In the case of Fire Works Oreos, they kept the original recipe the same. It starts with the chocolate cookie wafer everyone expects from Oreo. But, instead of the usual vanilla cream, this version has Pop Rocks mixed in. It’s not exactly rocket science.

Nabisco

