If you’ve ever enjoyed (well, maybe enjoyed is the wrong word) the first Final Destination film, then there’s a 90 percent chance that you — like the rest of us — have been terrified of boarding a plane, especially after what it did to Devon Sawa’s career. But even if you’re just a run-of-the-mill nervous flyer you’re going to want to sit down for this one: People actually boarded a plane bound for HEL on Friday the 13th.

The flight number? ::dramatic music::: 666. And the aircraft was 13 years old.

First: Why has no one thought about this as the basis for a horror movie before? Several weary travelers, all waiting to get to Helsinki for a conference on bio-ethics and weasel farming board a plane bound for HEL… with a serial killer on board! The only problem? The plane is also haunted by the malevolent spirit of a demon child.That sounds like 90 minutes of a terrifying good time.

Second: What the hell, real people who actually boarded this flight? Why would you do that? Did you not notice the flight number and the date? Was the fact that you were literally traveling to a misspelled version of the upside down not a warning sign for you? Had you just already given up on life and thought “Hey, if I go, I go?” Even if you weren’t superstitious, this is such a perfect storm of “sh*t’s about to go down” that you can’t say you didn’t at least think sh*t would go down.