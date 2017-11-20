One Man’s Attempt To Devour A Flight Of Increasingly Spicy Hot Wings

Black Star Co-Op

It was apparent upon walking into Black Star Co-Op for the second installment of the “Flight of Spice” tasting that this wasn’t an event to be taken lightly. A tasting of 10 chicken wings, each tossed in an increasingly-spicy hot sauce, ranging from the not-at-all spicy to mouth-scalding, day-ruining brutality.

After showing my ticket, I was handed the custom tasting mat which laid out the flight of ten hot sauces and their corresponding Scoville Heat Units (SHU), a way to measure the spice and pungency of food (a bell pepper ranks a solid zero, whereas Tabasco Sauce hovers around 2,500 to 5,000 SHU). I also ordered some deep-fried cheese curds to help offset the spice between rounds, as well as give some representation to the other food groups.

My wife — who was there to offer moral support — chose us a seat near the two coolers filled with ice water. This was less a strategic move and more because they were the only two seats left open. Still, it proved valuable.

1) Humble House Ancho & Morita: Smoky Tamarind Sauce — 150 SHU

Shutterstock/Uproxx

To say things got off to a mild start (pun intended) would be an understatement. As an advocate of the flavor-over-novelty-heat school of thought, I enjoyed the Humble House Tamarind Sauce. It has a smoky, almost sweet, undertone to it but not much kick. It was certainly an understated way to start the Flight of Spice.

Or, as Homer Simpson might say, “a bland, timid entry, suitable perhaps for patients recovering in the hospital.”