Power Ranking The Best Mall Food Court Restaurants

05.04.17 22 mins ago

Uproxx

Many of the seminal experiences of my childhood and early teen years happened in the Fox River Mall in Appleton, Wisconsin. Trips to window shop at tween clothing stores, followed by a stop at Walden Books, and then a jaunt into Bath and Body Works to sample lotions — those were my jams (side note: The “Jen from Appleton” video was talking about MY childhood mall. So famous). If you combined a movie at the mall’s sticky floored movie theater and lunch at the food court, you were looking at an entire day of fun.

Naturally, I’ve spent a good amount of time checking out the cuisine offered at such establishments, and I have some very strong opinions about these restaurants. Some are admittedly delicious, other simply should not exist but together they form a great conglomeration of amazingness. All cultures, all people- peacefully coexisting at the nexus of a shopping center for our consumption. If Grandma wants a hamburger, and Dad wants some Chinese, while little bro wants a slice of pizza, well GUESS WHAT? NO ONE HAS TO CHOOSE BECAUSE THEY HAVE EVERYTHING. It’s the ultimate fine dining experience, if by fine dining you count meals under ten dollars that come on a tray and include a giant Pepsi. AND. I. DO.

We power ranked the very best (and worst) mall food court standards so that the next time you’re in a mall (like because you’ve time traveled to the early 90’s) you’ll be set up for the best experience of your life.

9. Great American Cookie

Has anyone ever been happy that their loved ones bought them this frosted monstrosity over an actual birthday cake? Honestly, if there is one person who exists in this universe who prefers a Great American Cookie cake to any other dessert PLEASE BRING THEM TO ME. I want to shake their hand. And while I’m shaking their hand I want to look them straight in the eye and tell them that their entire life is garbage.

Who puts frosting on chocolate cookies? Who approved the ratio of that much frosting to a thin cookie? These are questions we may never be able to answer.

Around The Web

TAGSFAST FOODFOODFood CourtmallsPOWER RANKING

Innovative Minds

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 2 hours ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 22 hours ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 1 day ago
How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

05.01.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Documentaries About Innovators In STEM

The Best Documentaries About Innovators In STEM

05.01.17 3 days ago
Cool Toys That Will Inspire Kids To Devote Their Lives To STEM

Cool Toys That Will Inspire Kids To Devote Their Lives To STEM

05.01.17 3 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP