Uproxx/Unsplash

Farm to table has gone mainstream. We’re starting to ask more questions about where our food comes from, how it’s grown, and how it gets to our plates. This is a good thing. Being a woke consumer helps us to eat healthier and make sustainable choices. The culture is re-embracing “artisanal” — turning towards something a little simpler and (most likely) better. After all, artisanal means hand-made by an artisan, which in turn means fewer hands were on the product, which means few chances to f*ck it up.

Farmers are catching on too and branching out into the artisan aspect of food production. Sometimes it’s a chef growing his own vegetables. Sometimes it’s a farmer who simply can’t find the quality milling she needs, so she decides to do it herself. Sometimes it’s about diversifying to keep the farm afloat. And sometimes it’s about making a delicious beer with single-origin products.

The point is clear: Every part of the food chain is deserving of care. We think that’s a good thing and want to celebrate by shouting out these eight trailblazers.

ALGERíA FARMS

Nice shot of our kale rows at sunset! Soxx farming allows us to grow rows of nutrient dense food, in the urban envelope and without growing in the ground. #AlegriaFarm A photo posted by Alegría Farms (@alegriafarms) on Feb 23, 2016 at 3:04pm PST

Algería Farms is bringing agriculture into an urban setting — embracing both community and technology. They’ve recently expanded their vertical hydroponic veggie plots from Laguna Beach to a much larger facility at the Orange County Great Park in Irvine, thanks to an increasing demand from the public.

The eco-friendly urban farm utilizes hydroponic towers to lower costs and natural resource expenditure. Less water, fertilizer, and soil are used to grow giant Jurassic kale and supersized spinach. Add in the lower cost of not having to ship produce from further afield to local markets and you see the true advantage to vertical urban farming.