We love food. Like movies, TV, travel, and music, it’s fun to obsess over and geek out on. Sure, being full is great, but what really makes food exciting are the sensory aspects, the unique twists, and the joy of witnessing a creative vision. The perfect bite is transformative — whisking you away to far off lands and activating sense memories.
Still, like movies, TV, travel, and music, the world of food often falls victim to the proliferation of trends and lowest common denominator thinking. Ideas ripen and take hold of the public consciousness (remember the cronut?), then start to fade away as new concepts rise to the fore. Point being: menus aren’t static, change is inevitable. Embrace it.
Here are 10 dishes we wouldn’t mind seeing more of in 2017:
I’d like to see more nude women on menus. And now I’m not hungry.
I’d like to see more Old Timey clip art (pointing fingers, mustaches, women with parasols and bustles, etc) on menus and Love Testers by the restrooms.
This is a great list and many of the items look positively delicious. I just wish you guys would have focused more on conservation, environmental impact and the ethical implications of eating meat more.
Did we take it too far? It wasn’t really group think, I just think this is the stuff on everyone’s minds right now.
Steve, it was super Uproxx-y. Having said that, the actual food featured looks and sounds terrific. Thanks for getting the band back together to write it.
There’s definitely room for both. A lot of it falls to chefs to take the mantle and get shit done right, imo. Chefs like Sean Sherman who are focusing solely on local food dynamics and wild game are a step in the right direction. But there also needs to be a massive shift in how we view animal protein in general.
Foie gras is a great way to maximize the output of each fowl without any hormones. It’s good for the goose and good for us because everyone likes to eat, amirite?
I love foie gras. I hate myself for loving it, but it’s no less human that factory farming chickens.
TBH I would be happy just seeing more sashimi at $10 Chinese buffets. Make Chinese Buffets Great Again!!
Foie gras is freaking delicious. I remember one time years ago, Chef put this crazy foie gras/chanterelle gumbo on my station for the weekend. It was the most decadent thing I have ever eaten in my life. Sometimes stuff is so tasty you just have to live with the hypocrisy.
@Uncle Phil exactly.
I hadn’t seen fried chicken skins as a separate food item until I had some at a wedding a couple of months ago. I’m definitely down with that trend.
Long live quality veggie burgers, too. Cowfish Burgers & Sushi has a crazy good homemade veggie burger, and I hear great things about Vivianne Howard’s butterbean burger.
Breakfast fried rice is amazing and good although I’ll always associate it with my first trip to Hawaii. Generally speaking I like all of the rice dishes listed.
Somewhat related to upscaling comfort food – I ate at a Chinese place in Seattle that focused on 1950s and 60s American style Chinese food without any embarrassment and done with quality. Very tasty.
Your FIRST trip to Hawaii? Brag much, your majesty?
I’d be all over that! I also think the old 80s-style pizzeria is coming back.
@OhMyBalls I was a child laborer on a steam ship.
@Steve Bramucci I’ve been trying to figure that out too and I think you’re right. There is a new Mountain Mikes in our town that is just a few pinball games away from fitting that description.
@Torgo- Cheerfully withdrawn. I respect a child that pulls his own weight.
I don’t know if I’m getting hungry or just nostalgic now… I love me some American Chinese food — there’s still a tiny place in my home town that does the exact same food since 1952. The owners are still running it, and somehow still alive. Their sweet and sour pork is like a time machine. And the almond chicken is just a MSG brown gravy delight.
Tongue is amazing. Tender and tasty as hell. Just don’t watch it being prepped…
Every time I devour a delicious chicken skin I feel like I’m letting down Johnny Utah, though.
Can you eat meatball hoagies guilt free?
Sure, when you veg it up with some giardiniera.
@OhMyBalls Oh, absolutely. Two at a time.
+1 for the chicken skins. Gribenes are a delicious bonus whenever I make a batch of schmaltz.
clearly someone who knows the way around a kitchen