You Have To See This Food Porn Shot In The Style Of Famous Directors

Food style and film style often go hand in hand — because we all love a good bit of food porn. You know what we mean, those slow motion shots of melted yellow cheese cascading towards macaroni or broccoli or the fat of a smoked brisket glistening in the hot Texas sun. But there’s a standard for good food porn and it often looks the same. Until now!

Food stylist David Ma asked, ‘what if Michael Bay or Quentin Tarantino directed our food porn?’ This is a question for the ages and the answer is pretty f*cking phenomenal. Ma — and a very long list of collaborators — chose four iconic directors to mimic. He didn’t just rely on quick edits and easy tropes. Ma went all the way. The music is right. The titles are exact. The cuts, explosions, gratuity, and even the twee-ness are all on point. We all are benefitting from this tremendous effort.

Ma dropped four videos in the same day, to coincide with a brand new YouTube channel. So we’ve gone ahead and listed them here for you pleasure.

Michael Bay

The first video is a Michael Bay explosion-filled take of making waffles. A Bay-plosion of waffles if you will. There are lens flares a plenty. The score pumps and thumps along as eggs, milk, and flour are turned to batter. Slow motion is intercut with sped up film to create chaos. Then everything explodes into a rattled hum.

It’s the atmosphere and precision of the parody of Bay’s style that really kinda makes this hilarious. You can’t help but laugh when small bowls of flour explode in slow motion for no reason other than that it looks cool.

