George Costanza's Most Humiliating Breakups on Seinfeld

You Can Now Learn How To Make All Your Favorite Foods From ‘Seinfeld’

05.09.17 11 mins ago

YouTube/NBC/UPROXX

If you watched Seinfeld, you most likely remember the surly, rigid character known lovingly as “The Soup Nazi.” Although he wasn’t a regular (he only appeared in one episode), he’s still one of the most remembered, easily quotable characters to appear on the show. In the years since the show ended, many have wondered how exactly he made his famous soups as well as the recipes for countless other foods associated with the series. And even though it took two decades, eventually somebody had to step up and take on the task of demystifying Seinfeld’s food secrets. . That man is YouTube chef Andrew Rea (also known as Binging With Babish).

Thanks to Babish, you no longer have to lay awake in bed wondering how to make the Soup Nazi’s wild mushroom soup, Elaine’s famous muffin tops, or even Jerry’s favorite cinnamon (and chocolate) babka. That’s because he’s created the first Seinfeld-centric how-to video. The rising YouTube star already showed us how to make the foods of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, South Park, and Rick and Morty, but now he’s ready to tackle the “show about nothing.”

NBC

