You Won’t Believe All The Free Stuff This Guy Managed To Score On His Birthday

Web Culture Editor
01.25.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

Everybody knows that certain businesses give out free loot when it’s your birthday, but how many of us really take them up on the offer? I mean sure, you might get your free coffee or Denny’s Grand Slam breakfast (to this day, one of the most well known birthday freebies) but the fact remains, you could be taking so much more of an advantage of your special day.

To that point, when YouTuber Kent Yoshimura celebrated his birthday last week on January 18, he set out to see how much stuff he could score over the course of one day, and the answer was not surprisingly: a lot! Yoshimura started out the day for his aforementioned Denny’s breakfast, and from there he stopped by Red Robin for his free burger and fries, Starbucks for a free coffee, Johnny Rockets for another free burger and fries (complete with ketchup smiley face, because it’s the little things), and eventually made his way to Hooters, Veggie Grill, and Krispy Kreme, among other stops.

When all was said and done, by the end of the day Yoshimura impressively managed to rack up just a few bucks short of $100 worth of stuff — not bad! So on your next birthday, let this brave, wise man lead by example. If you’re not getting it for free you’re not doing it right.

TAGSbirthdaysDenny'sFREE STUFFHOOTERSSTARBUCKS
Author Profile Picture
Stacey lives in West Philadelphia where she enjoyed brief internet fame for live tweeting her neighbor having sex.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 week ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP