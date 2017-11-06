Unsplash

Nachos are potentially the greatest invention of the 20th Century. We didn’t do a ton of research about other things that where invented between 1900 and 2000, but we can be pretty sure none of them have had the cultural impact of tortilla chips slathered in cheese and covered in any number of ingredients — from salsa, to jalapenos, to olives, to steak. They are just so good.

Quick example: Spaceships were also invented in the 20th century, but not everyone gets to enjoy spaceships. Everyone can enjoy nachos. They are the perfect food for watching sports (just ask Chris Christie) and they pair perfectly with a cold pint of beer. Nachos are so good, that they deserve their own day. If tacos have their own day (October 4th) so should their cousin the gooey, spicy, queso-covered nacho.

Lucky for you, today is that day and there are deals from coast to coast — including a few restaurants that are actually giving away free nachos (yes, free!). Check out all the deals below:

Good Stuff

Visit any Good Stuff location in Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach, and El Segundo, California to get a giant plate of nachos for only $6.

Come by Monday, November 6th for #NationalNachosDay. Enjoy our delicious Nachos for ONLY $6! That’s nacho average deal! pic.twitter.com/g26XXRwtsA — Good Stuff (@EatGoodStuff) November 4, 2017

Houlihan’s

Stop by any New Jersey or Houlihan’s location and get an order of Bar Nachos for only $5