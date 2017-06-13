NBA/Shutterstock/Uproxx

If you’ve ever taken an economics class, you already know that there’s no such thing as a free lunch. That statement is usually correct, but not today and you can thank the Golden State Warriors for that. Because of the recently crowned NBA champions, Taco Bell fans from coast to coast will get a free Taco today. And no, it’s not a gracious gift from the Mexican fast food chain to honor the new champs. It’s because, en route to winning the title, The Warriors beat LeBron and his crew on the road in game three.

As we previously reported, when Kevin Durant drained that three pointer (much to the dismay of Cavs fans), the entire country rejoiced. Not because everyone outside of the greater Cleveland area hates the Cavaliers, but because Taco Bell promised fans a free Taco if either team won a road game in the NBA finals. And today is the day everyone gets the freebie that Durant bought for us with that timely shot.

To get your free Doritos Locos Taco, all you need to do is stop by your neighborhood Taco Bell between 2p.m. and 6p.m. today. Just walk right through the door and say, “Please give me my one free Doritos Locos Taco. I earned it when someone who I don’t know did something that has nothing to do with me.” You don’t even need to know the starting five of either team or even watch basketball to get your free taco. All you need is a craving for free tacos. The timing couldn’t be better since today is “Taco Tuesday” and you were probably already planning on having one. At least now you won’t have to pay for it.