A State-By-State List Of Restaurants Offering Free Thanksgiving Dinners To Those In Need [UPDATING]

11.22.17 37 mins ago

For many of us, Thanksgiving — with its stomach-busting meal of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and a countless parade of pies and cakes — is just an afterthought. Our family will always be there, food will always be overflowing and when the last Thursday in November hits, we have a place to celebrate, surrounded by friends and family.

That isn’t the case for everyone. Hardships can happen to anyone at anytime. Lost jobs, bad investments, unforeseen tragedy — suddenly we can’t afford to make that giant Thanksgiving meal our parents made for us when we were young. Luckily, there are compassionate, selfless people all over the country who are more than happy to offer free meals this Thanksgiving. Scroll below to see a list of restaurants by state.

Alabama

Season’s Casual Dining
In Florence

Season’s Casual Dining is providing a free community Thanksgiving meal, including: turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, and other sides.

California

Franchettis’
In Santa Rosa

To celebrate Thanksgiving, Franchettis’ in Santa Rosa is offering a free, traditional thanksgiving buffet for victims of the wild fires, first responders, and their families from 11am-6pm. Reservations are recommended.

Florida

Genghis Khan Mediterranean Grill
In Tampa

Owner Ergin Tek is offering a free Thanksgiving meal to elderly, students, and anyone who needs a place to go for the holiday.

Golden Corral
In Orlando

This Golden Corral franchise has been offering free Thanksgiving meals for over twenty years. The same goes for this year, when it will join with the Salvation Army to offer a community Thanksgiving dinner.

