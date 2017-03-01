Steph Davis | HUMAN Limits

This Guy Is Selling ‘Fresh Mountain Air’ For An Insane Amount Of Money

03.01.17 55 mins ago

Shutterstock/UPROXX

Air pollution is a real problem in cities throughout the world. Los Angeles, Beijing, New Delhi, and numerous other cities have had major problems with smog in the past. Sometimes it seems like even a whiff of fresh air is hard to come by, and you might feel like the only way to fill your lungs with fresh, pure, untainted air is to drive to the middle of nowhere, stop your car and take a few breaths.

But driving a long distance will cost you a hefty sum in gas money. Plus, the trip itself will add to air pollution (that’s kind of counter productive). What if you could just buy a can of fresh air? How much would you be willing to pay for that? A British ex-pat living in Switzerland named John Green thinks you’d be willing to pay £200 British Pounds (roughly $246 dollars). Yes, almost $250 dollars for a can of air. This seems strangely familiar to the plot of Spaceballs.

MGM

Around The Web

TAGSAirair pollutionhealthlifePollutionSWITZERLAND
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP