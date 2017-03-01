This Guy Is Selling ‘Fresh Mountain Air’ For An Insane Amount Of Money

Shutterstock/UPROXX

Air pollution is a real problem in cities throughout the world. Los Angeles, Beijing, New Delhi, and numerous other cities have had major problems with smog in the past. Sometimes it seems like even a whiff of fresh air is hard to come by, and you might feel like the only way to fill your lungs with fresh, pure, untainted air is to drive to the middle of nowhere, stop your car and take a few breaths.

But driving a long distance will cost you a hefty sum in gas money. Plus, the trip itself will add to air pollution (that’s kind of counter productive). What if you could just buy a can of fresh air? How much would you be willing to pay for that? A British ex-pat living in Switzerland named John Green thinks you’d be willing to pay £200 British Pounds (roughly $246 dollars). Yes, almost $250 dollars for a can of air. This seems strangely familiar to the plot of Spaceballs.