Here’s A Tutorial For The Famous ‘Moist Maker’ From ‘Friends’

NBC

Everyone who has a Netflix account rejoiced when “Friends” was finally added last year. Fans of the show were once again treated to Chanandler Bong, ugly naked guy and Ross’ pet monkey Marcel. With Thanksgiving in the rearview, the time is right to unearth another “Friends” classic: “The Moist Maker”

Recently, Youtuber Binging with Babish (AKA Andrew Rea) set out to create the memorable sandwich that became famous when Ross Geller explained that someone at work had eaten his Thanksgiving leftovers. Although similar to the sandwich people all over the country make in the days following Thanksgiving, there was one clear difference. The secret is an extra slice of gravy-soaked bread in the middle that Ross affectionately refers to as “The Moist Maker”