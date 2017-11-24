Here’s A Tutorial For The Famous ‘Moist Maker’ From ‘Friends’

#Friends #Thanksgiving #Food
11.24.17 32 mins ago

NBC

Everyone who has a Netflix account rejoiced when “Friends” was finally added last year. Fans of the show were once again treated to Chanandler Bong, ugly naked guy and Ross’ pet monkey Marcel. With Thanksgiving in the rearview, the time is right to unearth another “Friends” classic: “The Moist Maker”

Recently, Youtuber Binging with Babish (AKA Andrew Rea) set out to create the memorable sandwich that became famous when Ross Geller explained that someone at work had eaten his Thanksgiving leftovers. Although similar to the sandwich people all over the country make in the days following Thanksgiving, there was one clear difference. The secret is an extra slice of gravy-soaked bread in the middle that Ross affectionately refers to as “The Moist Maker”

To make his version of the sandwich, Rea used turkey, cranberry sauce, home-made sausage stuffing, gravy and white bread. The video details each step including the preparation of stuffing (in an “aggressively” buttered casserole dish), gravy, cranberry sauce, the roasted turkey as well as the sandwich itself. It’s a fairly long process, but so so worth it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Friends#Thanksgiving#Food
TAGSFastFoodFOODFriendsSANDWICHESTHANKSGIVING

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP