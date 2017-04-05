The Fruit Loops Shake Is Here To Leave You ‘Shook’

Shutterstock

If you haven’t been living under a rock (or away from social media), you probably know that breakfast cereal-related foods are extremely hot right now. In recent months, we’ve seen Booty O’s (WWE cereal), Girl Scout Cookies cereal, Adult-themed tongue-in-cheek cereals, and even cereal milk ice cream. It’s about time we were able to sip our cereal through a straw. And now we finally can, thanks to Burger King.

BK, always on the forefront of what’s trending) has decided that the time is right to unveil a Froot Loops Milkshake. That’s right, Froot loops (yes, that’s how it’s spelled) and a milkshake together at last! Not only does the concept sound amazing, but it also opens the door for the potential of other cereal-themed milkshakes (Cinnamon Toast Crunch, anyone?). And unlike Whopper Toothpaste, this is actually real.

For those of us who have never grown up or need a sugary fix after the Shamrock shake goes into hibernation for a year, this shake can’t arrive soon enough. According to Foodbeast, the shake will finally make its appearance nationwide on April 17th. There’s good news and bad news, though. The good news is the shake will only cost $2.99. The bad news is that it’s only a limited time menu item.

Even though Burger King hasn’t yet made a formal announcement of its existence, it has already been seen in the wild. Apparently, the drink has been testing at various locations throughout New York State.