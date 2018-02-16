The Search For The Funniest Food Truck Names In The U.S.

#Food
Life & Culture Writer
02.16.18 4 Comments

Uproxx

We are huge street food fans, and food trucks, in particular, make us giddy. They’re an opportunity to get our hands on high quality eats we may never find in a sit-down establishment. Plus this is some egalatarian sh*t: The barriers to entry are relatively low; the acceptance for new, un-tested flavors is relatively high.

Besides, their menus tend to be very focused on fun. Which is… fun. The chefs running these trucks and carts make bold statements with their cuisine and often incorporate a heavy helping of whimsy.

It’s not just the menus tickling diners, either. Branding matters a lot in such a competitive game, so humor is often on full display in the trucks’ names and designs. Inspired by these creative culinary types, we gathered the ten funniest American food truck names. We made sure they’re all still in business, so you can visit them for sure.

Take a look, get a little hungry, and have a chuckle.

I Dream of Weenie (Nashville, Tennesee)

LUNCH. @eastnashvillian #idreamofweenie #locallivin

A post shared by Laura Pennington (@laurapennington14) on

Nestled in East Nashville’s 5-points, this food truck is known for it’s innovative modified VW bus and delish signature charcoal-grilled dogs. Customers can grab them to go or cop a squat on the lawn and enjoy the weather. Served on artisan buns, the weenies (which come in the customer’s choice of premium all-beef, turkey, and tofu) can be ordered off a standard menu that includes rotating daily specials.

On Sundays, there’s a Weenie Brunch with items like hash brown casserole weenie, French toast weenie, and eggs benedict weenie.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Food
TAGSFOODFOOD TRUCKSfunny namesStreet Food

The RX

U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

02.16.18 8 hours ago
Johanna Warren’s ‘Gemini II’ Is Cosmic Folk Music About Healing And Surrender

Johanna Warren’s ‘Gemini II’ Is Cosmic Folk Music About Healing And Surrender

02.16.18 11 hours ago
Nipsey Hussle On Why He’s Finally Taking His ‘Victory Lap’

Nipsey Hussle On Why He’s Finally Taking His ‘Victory Lap’

02.15.18 1 day ago
Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

02.08.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

02.07.18 1 week ago
No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

02.05.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP