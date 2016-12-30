I Ruined The Holidays By Drinking A Gallon Of Eggnog As An ‘Experiment’

Shutterstock

Recently, I’ve been more and more worried about suffering a heart attack. I’m at the tail end of 32, enjoy a sedentary lifestyle, and make my living by blasting my insides with candy, chocolate pasta, and, on one memorable occasion, more tacos than any one human should ever be able to handle without needing to be rushed to an emergency room where a breathless doctor screams “CLEAR!” over and over.

For some reason, though, none of that stopped me from pitching an article in which I would drink an entire gallon of eggnog as a means of flooding my body with a substance that so many people seem to like and that I have never been able to stomach; not since I tried it for the first time in fourth grade. On that occasion, I had to quietly spit out the contents of my mouth into the classroom’s only wastebasket while the rest of my peers jammed out to “Jingle Bell Rock” and casually chatted about how terrible their Christmas would be if their parents got them clothes.

Is this a pitch meeting or a hostage negotiation? pic.twitter.com/l7E2Wj8ngd — Mark (@MShrayber) December 22, 2016

My Christmas, I wanted to tell them, is already terrible because one of your parents has tried to poison me with sour milk that’s been sweetened with medicine. Please call for help. But I kept my mouth shut, worried that if I breathed in even a little that the memory of the nog’s medicinal taste would overpower me, forcing me into a dead faint. I’d hit my head on someone’s desk on the way down and that would be it. I’d wake up dead, with my parents livid that I had killed myself like an idiot and that they would now have to pay for the funeral.

Clearly I didn’t completely grasp the concept of death then. But I have now. Because let me tell you a thing: drinking a gallon of eggnog brought me closer to death than I expected. And if I was worried about having a heart attack before, I’m even more worried about having one now, several days after Christmas and after the worst of my gastrointestinal distress has already passed (I hope).

***