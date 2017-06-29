If You Only Go To One TV-Themed Bar This Summer, Let It Be This Awesome Game Of Thrones Pub

06.29.17

Your night doesn’t have to be dark and full of terrors anymore. There’s a Game Of Thrones Pop Up Bar in Washington, DC where you can while away the hot summer nights with stiff drinks, Iron thrones, dragons, and plenty of poisoning and inscest. (Okay, maybe not the last two.)

To celebrate the new season of Game Of Thrones (finally) arriving this July, the genius behind the Drinks Company — formerly of the Super Mario Bros. and Stranger Things pop up bars — have given us not one, but three massive bars paying loving homage to all things Westeros and Essos. This GIF sums up our feelings on the matter fairly succinctly.

Brace yourself because it gets better. The bar features a deep cocktail list and everything is show-themed. Bar manager Paul Taylor explained, “We began by thinking about what these fictional characters from Game of Thrones would drink, what cocktails would epitomize them and what moments should be represented.”

The menu highlights include a simple mix of tequila and grapefruit named Shame, a milk punch variation called Milk Of The Poppy, a Scotch-based delight called The North Remembers, and a daiquiri take named after the Dothraki … The Dothraquiri. The bar serves Ommegang’s new Bend The Knee on tap, in case cocktails aren’t your thing. There’s a small wine list to round out the bar menu with a Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc, Brut Rose, and a Hopvine Cider.

Game of Thrones PUB

