HBO

If you lived in the Game of Thrones universe, you’d probably do your very best to stay away from parties of any kind (especially weddings). But in the real world, the one in which GoT is just a show (just a show?!?!) and you’re still mad at George R.R. Martin for not yet finishing the books, there’s nothing more fun than getting together with friends and characters with a long-ass names get murdered one after another. The only dilemma? What should you drink while watching evil kings and pregnant women be sliced to ribbons in glorious HD?

Sure, you could drink this GoT inspired beer to quench your thirst as you watch Arya get stabbed real hard and still somehow miraculously recover, but what if you wanted to go classier, fancier, more official? Fortunately for all of us, HBO and Vintage Wine Estates have come together to release three new wines — a chardonnay, a sauvignon blanc, and a “proprietary” red blend that’s probably human blood — just in time for the show’s imminent return.