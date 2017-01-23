Instagram

Gary Taubes has studied nutrition for 28 years and he’s come to one conclusion: If you want to get thin and stay healthy, then you need to cut out carbs and sugar from your diet. Completely.

He’s written a new book on the subject called, The Case Against Sugar — in which he asserts that diabetes and obesity are so tied to our sugar consumption that we shouldn’t be consuming the sweet stuff at all. Clearly, it’s a pretty radical approach to diet and wellness.

It’s also an idea which many of us would love to shove under the rug and ignore. Because the thing is that SUGAR TASTES AWESOME and BREAD FEELS SATISFYING. We desperately want to believe that if we simply eat less, we’ll be okay. But Taubes doesn’t buy it. He argues that moderation simply doesn’t work, and if we want to get thin and stay thin then we need to replace the sugars and carbohydrates we consume with a high fat diet.

Taubes believes that telling people to eat just a little sugar is like telling people to smoke just a few cigarettes. Yes, there’s probably a moderate amount of cigarette smoking that won’t cause cancer, but why take the risk? It’s too temping! And why start straddling the delicate line between life and death for a smoke or a donut? It may seem extreme but Taubes would argue that we’re facing an extreme epidemic of obesity.

The data supports his radicalism: According to the CDC over 1/3 of American adults are obese. So over a third of all adults in the U.S. are at greater risk for conditions like heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and certain types of cancer. It’s a serious problem, and one that needs a serious solution.

I spoke to Taubes recently about his new book and he presented a fascinating and convincing case for why we should put the bread and candy away for good.