Shutterstock

A little over two years ago General Mills — the cereal giant — announced that they would start phasing out all artificial ingredients and colorings from their entire line of cereals. At the time this must have seemed like the smart move for the company. People are becoming more aware of what they put into their bodies and surely making sugary morning cereals more transparent would be a win all around. Well, cut to late 2017 and General Mills has seen the fruits of their folly with a backlash against the new ‘All Natural’ Trix big enough for them to take a step back.

Back in 2015, General Mills stated on their blog, “our cereal team is always listening to consumers about how we can improve our cereals and make them better.” General Mills replaced ingredients that go by appetizing names like Red 40 and Blue 1 with extracts from blueberries, strawberries, beets, turmeric, and annatto. The color of the Trix changed slightly from hyper neon to more of an autumnal pastel.

General Mills

All of this was seemingly going to propel General Mills into the 21st Century with a product they could be proud of, but this is the age of Twitter and, well, you probably know what happened next.