The Ghostface Killah Szechuan Dinner Is The Only Pop Up To Ever Matter

Comedy Central

The restaurant owner responsible for bringing us “Go F*ck Yourself”fortune cookies is doubling down on his dopeness by hosting two Szechuan dinners featuring performances by Ghostface Killah. The dinners will be held in Brooklyn on November 20 and Philadelphia on November 21 (sold out) and will feature “36 flavors,” 20 Wu-Tang-inspired courses (no pork, because many of the members are Muslim) and 16 beers supplied by Foundersand Dogfish Head.

Restauranteur Han Chiang decided to host a Wu-Tang Clan inspired dinner first, because he is a big fan of the rap group, and second, because he and a Founders executive got drunk and “thought it would be the best fucking meal to make.” If you’re interested in rolling an after-dinner blunt, Chiang says you cannot do so inside the restaurant, but he has no problem with you doing it outside.

Chiang is kind of brilliant when it comes to mixing food experiences and Wu-Tang-like social commentary. When 45 was elected, he offered “DANDANCARE” — a free bowl of Dan Dan noodles to those with no health insurance. After being given a ticket for sleeping in his parked car, Chiang offered more noodles to anyone who brought in a parking ticket issued by the Philadelphia Parking Authority.

While the dinner seems like a giant hip-hop party, Chiang does have a few rules:

The only dish that would make this event even more perfect is a lemon C.R.E.A.M. pie dessert.