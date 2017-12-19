Shutterstock

We all have those office parties, club functions, and new bae’s families that we have to get obligatory Christmas presents for. Whether it’s a secret Santa, gift tree, or just a “thanks for making dinner,” it can be a headache to try and search for a gift that could be enjoyed by just about anyone — something that at least seems thoughtful but won’t break the bank.

Lucky for you, there’s a gift guide for that. We’re listing all the best gifts for the people you only kinda got to know in 2017 –from cheapest of the cheap to the the ones that will leave a dent in your wallet, just in case that unfamiliar recipient happens to be your boss or someone else you want to impress. It might even be a good idea to buy some of these gifts in bulk, so you’ll never be caught off guard. If you’re in a position where you don’t see people when they’re sleeping or know when they’re awake (let alone remember their names), make sure you’re never caught slippin’.

Nothing says “I am literally only here because it’s Christmas” like a gift that looks like Christmas threw up all over it. While seasonal do-it-yourself gifts may be a pain to make, they also take a lot of stress out of trying to please everyone, and work really well in settings where everyone is getting a present that has to at least look equal. These Disumos Santa Pants Christmas Candy bags are not only adorable, but can be used during the Christmas season as decoration for the recipient’s house, or after Christmas by the recipient for whatever else they want to stuff them with.

As an additional plus for you, the giver, you finally get to do something will all that leftover Halloween candy!Gift bags come in packages of all sorts, and prices vary with package sizes and designs.

It might be a cop out to not actually put some thought into a gift, but how much thought can one really put into getting a gift for someone you don’t really know? Gift cards are wonderful presents because they save the gifted from being disappointed. Instead of all the fake smiles and forced “Thank yous,” just cut to the chase and let people buy their own gifts without having to be tacky and flashing the cash.

The coolest part of the holiday season is how decorative gift cards can be, so no matter the amount of money on the actual card, the recipient will still get a kick out of its packaging.

