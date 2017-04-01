Girl Scout Cookies Are On Amazon, And People Are Hyped

Getty Image

The first few months of the year always feel the longest, between the lack of vacation time and cold weather. However, there is one thing that can really brighten the mood when you’re counting down the days to your next three day weekend and wondering if the sun will ever come out again: Girl Scout cookies.

Whether you see the stacks of brightly colored boxes on tables outside your local grocery story or see your boss going around the office with that tell-tale sign up sheet, it’s like a sign from a benevolent god that they love you and want you to be happy. However, if you miss your window of opportunity and find yourself facing a Thin Mintless existence until next year, fear not! Something beautiful has happened: Girl Scout cookies are now available on Amazon (some are even Prime items!). It’s safe to say that people are excited.

It's… It's true guys. In a world of darkness and despair… There's light. You can buy girl scout cookies on Amazon now. pic.twitter.com/AoiAx8fFJI — Fisk™ (@KingVeeII) March 31, 2017

So is everyone aware that you'll be able to buy Girl Scout Cookies on Amazon? #publicserviceannouncement — 🏒Wicked On Ice ⛸ (@WickedMyst) March 31, 2017

With Girl Scout cookies available on Amazon, I can say with confidence that I have 0 regrets about today being my last day of babysitting. — C@RLY (@carlycarbonate) March 31, 2017

It was just brought to my attention that I can buy Girl Scout Cookies on Amazon and now my life has suddenly found new meaning — Cam 🎮 (@GreenEggzAndCam) March 31, 2017

so you can buy girl scout cookies on amazon but they're a lil more expensive but I'm desperate so I just might buy some — sophia darling (@peachypansy) March 30, 2017

amazon just suggested girl scout cookies as something i may like, and i'm not sure i've ever felt more understood — Dallas Ann (@miss_knierman) March 14, 2017

I real life just contemplated on buying these Girl Scout cookies off of amazon cause they don't sell the kind I like in Ohio😒 — Bri✨ (@_Brianaaaa_S) March 12, 2017

I may or may not have just bought Girl Scout cookies on amazon — Mary Walsh (@marywalshhh) March 11, 2017

PSA: YOU CAN ORDER GIRL SCOUT COOKIES THROUGH AMAZON PRIME. God bless the Girl Scouts, the Amazon Execs, and the Samoas🙌🏾 — tyresha (@tyreshanorton) March 10, 2017

YOU GUYS. YOU CAN AMAZON PRIME GIRL SCOUT COOKIES AND YOU BEST BELIEVE I GOT ME SOME. AMEN pic.twitter.com/pF9pQT2f7K — michaela krantz (@MichaelaKrantz) March 3, 2017

@amazon delivers Girl Scout Cookies.. Amazon might officially be the light of my life — Collin O'Connor (@collinisamazing) March 2, 2017

Ever get so desperate for Girl Scout cookies that you order 4 boxes on Amazon? Yeah..me neither — Blake Tarmann (@blaketar3) February 28, 2017

Hey FYI guys you can now buy Girl Scout cookies on Amazon.. you're welcome — MitchPlum 🌐 (@Mitch_Plumley) April 1, 2017

Now, as with most things there is a catch: normally, these little boxes of goodness retail for about $4 a pop, and the ones available on Amazon are $9 or more. That is pretty steep for cookies, no matter how magical. Additionally, one has to wonder how a development like this could affect the scouts themselves. The Girl Scouts historically use cookie sales to teach their members leadership skills, money management, and how to develop an entrepreneurial spirit, so it would be a shame for those lessons to be lost in favor of easier access.

Still, a couple boxes of Samoas delivered to your door in two days time is a pretty tempting offer.