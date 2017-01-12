Trump Fired Omarosa Twice. Now He's Hiring Her

Eat This ‘Golden Showers’ Burger To Support Planned Parenthood

Author Profile Picture
Life & Culture Editor
01.11.17

Shutterstock/UPROXX

No one yet knows whether allegations that Donald Trump hired sex workers to pee on a bed in Russia as an act of revenge against the Obamas is true. That doesn’t mean, though, that we all can’t have a little fun with The Donald’s latest scandal as we all look towards the future. Enter the ‘Golden Showers’ burger, a beautiful cheese-laden disaster (sound familiar?) which has already made its debut for a good cause. All proceeds go to Planned Parenthood!

Where can you take a juicy bite of the latest scandal? You’re gonna have to head down to Bethesda, Maryland, where the Community Diner is putting it on the menu for a limited time. According to The Washingtonian, the burger is the brainchild of Community’s owners and food writer Nevin Martell.

Here’s what you get when you order the burger combo meal for $20 (it’s for charity!):

Per Martell, the patty is “drenched with self-tanning cheddar and yellow mustard leaking down the sides, and topped with a very small pickle.” It also comes with a tall glass of lemonade and a lemon-glazed doughnut for an “unforgettable happy ending.”

It sounds disgusting. It sounds delicious. And it’s the perfect thing to chow down on as you read Chuck Tingle’s latest erotic thriller, which also happens to be about the latest allegations. Nothing like self-tanning cheddar as you read about peeing dinosaur escorts!

TAGSdonald trumpFOOD
Author Profile Picture
Mark's work has appeared on Jezebel, Cosmopolitan, Vice, The Daily Dot, and SF Weekly. It has never appeared in his high school's literary journal, even though he submitted poems in the 10th, 11th, and 12th grades.

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP