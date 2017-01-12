Eat This ‘Golden Showers’ Burger To Support Planned Parenthood

Shutterstock/UPROXX

No one yet knows whether allegations that Donald Trump hired sex workers to pee on a bed in Russia as an act of revenge against the Obamas is true. That doesn’t mean, though, that we all can’t have a little fun with The Donald’s latest scandal as we all look towards the future. Enter the ‘Golden Showers’ burger, a beautiful cheese-laden disaster (sound familiar?) which has already made its debut for a good cause. All proceeds go to Planned Parenthood!

Where can you take a juicy bite of the latest scandal? You’re gonna have to head down to Bethesda, Maryland, where the Community Diner is putting it on the menu for a limited time. According to The Washingtonian, the burger is the brainchild of Community’s owners and food writer Nevin Martell.

Here’s what you get when you order the burger combo meal for $20 (it’s for charity!):

Per Martell, the patty is “drenched with self-tanning cheddar and yellow mustard leaking down the sides, and topped with a very small pickle.” It also comes with a tall glass of lemonade and a lemon-glazed doughnut for an “unforgettable happy ending.”

It sounds disgusting. It sounds delicious. And it’s the perfect thing to chow down on as you read Chuck Tingle’s latest erotic thriller, which also happens to be about the latest allegations. Nothing like self-tanning cheddar as you read about peeing dinosaur escorts!