The Most Rigorous Marijuana Report Ever Finds Lots Of Good News

The facts don’t lie and the pro-marijuana people were right (sort of). A recent report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine found that there is no link between weed and lung cancer. Their cannabis research also unearthed 100 other conclusions, many of which will make pot smokers really happy.

It’s been proven that nicotine in cigarettes has been linked to many different cancers. Everyone knows this. It says so on the package. Cigarette smokers know what they are getting into when they take a puff. But, what about marijuana smokers? For decades, there’s been discussions about the health benefits and negative aspects of cannabis. Is marijuana bad for you or not? Thanks to this research, the debates can end. Science reveals all.

The research shows that smoking marijuana will not increase your chance of getting cancer. “The evidence suggests that smoking cannabis does not increase the risk for certain cancers (i.e., lung, head, and neck) in adults,” the report reads. They found “no statistical association” between the use of cannabis and lung cancer as well as head and neck cancers. There is minimal evidence that smoking weed is linked to one subtype of testicular cancer though. It can’t all be good news, people.

But, the research also showed that the use of cannabis is extremely helpful to treat many different ailments that plague many people on a daily basis. This includes: treatments for chronic pain, easing of chemotherapy-induced nausea and helping to limit symptoms of multiple sclerosis patients.